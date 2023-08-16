Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $31.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.05. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

