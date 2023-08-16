Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Increases By 13.6%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,666,100 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 1,466,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.3 days.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDRBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

