Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Rises By 12.5%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,100 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 712,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GIB opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CGI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CGI by 46.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

