Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Declines By 9.7%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,024,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after buying an additional 162,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

DDI opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $426.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.57. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Featured Stories

