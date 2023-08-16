Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Declines By 9.7%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
DDI opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $426.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.57. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.59.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
