Short Interest in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Increases By 13.6%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597,851 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Exelixis by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exelixis by 67.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,457,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

