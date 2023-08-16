Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Increases By 13.7%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 2.6 %

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.67 million, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.55. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,338,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

