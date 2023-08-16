Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Expands By 13.7%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHM opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.12 million, a PE ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. Graham had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Graham by 56.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 105,794 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 189,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

