Short Interest in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expands By 12.4%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,130,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 36,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 402,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 54,079 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.