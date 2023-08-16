Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Declines By 9.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

