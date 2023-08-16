Short Interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Increases By 12.5%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 2,468,496 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,175,000 after buying an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

