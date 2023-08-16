SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.50. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 1,918 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.90 to $1.90 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSU

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.