SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.39. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% in the second quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after buying an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after buying an additional 323,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 276,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2,951.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 208,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

