Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $151.11 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 646,895 shares of company stock worth $114,723,184. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

