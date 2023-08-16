SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $10.88. SolarWinds shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 81,513 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SWI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SolarWinds by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 477.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

