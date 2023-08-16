Souders Financial Advisors Sells 8,427 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

