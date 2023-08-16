SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $87.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSB

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SouthState by 69.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. SouthState has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.