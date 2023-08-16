Spire Wealth Management Acquires 539 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.3% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 41,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

