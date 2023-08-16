Spire Wealth Management Acquires 9,829 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 78,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:D opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.