Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVS. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

