Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 784.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 649,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

