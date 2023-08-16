Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

