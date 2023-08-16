Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 206.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $92.63. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

