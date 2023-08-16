Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

