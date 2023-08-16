Spire Wealth Management Buys 11,903 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 40.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,182,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,214 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

