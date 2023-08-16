Spire Wealth Management Buys 17,126 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4,921.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Jabil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $115.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

