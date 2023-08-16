Spire Wealth Management Buys 17,540 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.