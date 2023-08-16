Spire Wealth Management Buys 3,909 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average is $123.59. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

