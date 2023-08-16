Spire Wealth Management Buys 7,074 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

