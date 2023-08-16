Spire Wealth Management Buys 910 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 243.48%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

