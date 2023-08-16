Spire Wealth Management Buys 9,723 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 2.0 %

C opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.