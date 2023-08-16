Spire Wealth Management Buys 9,829 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,901 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

D opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

