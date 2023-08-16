Spire Wealth Management Buys 9,856 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 126.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,611,000 after acquiring an additional 131,362 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 878,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 75,467 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.651 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

