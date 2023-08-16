Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.