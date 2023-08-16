Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 140.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

