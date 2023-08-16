Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1983 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

