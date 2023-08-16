Spire Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

