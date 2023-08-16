Spire Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

