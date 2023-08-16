Spire Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

TXN opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

