Spire Wealth Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 167.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 125.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

