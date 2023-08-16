Spire Wealth Management Has $1.43 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

