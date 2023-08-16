Spire Wealth Management Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $641.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.