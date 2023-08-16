Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

