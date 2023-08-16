Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $48.84.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

