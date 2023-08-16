Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.27% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $646.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.