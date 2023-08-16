Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 431.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,796 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.