Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 58,684.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,858 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 146,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.