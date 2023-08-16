Spire Wealth Management Purchases 136 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 474.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

