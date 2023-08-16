Spire Wealth Management Purchases 17,047 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 639.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $79.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.