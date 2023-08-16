Spire Wealth Management Purchases 17,870 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 167.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 125.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.