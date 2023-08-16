Spire Wealth Management Purchases 4,066 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,078,000.

TLH stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $122.06.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

